Masterpiece to come to life before your eyes

SNEAK PEEK: A mural created by Ian McCallum, who will be visiting Jumpers and Jazz as part of travelling public art initiative First Coat.

GLANCING into the inner sanctum of an artist's workshop can be a rare sight but festival-goers will have a chance to glimpse the elusive creative process at Jumpers and Jazz.

First Coat Toowoomba, a travelling public art initiative, will be making the trip to Warwick for the festival to create a large-scale mural live outside Warwick Art Gallery.

First Coat curator and co-founder Grace Dewar said the team was excited to receive the invitation.

"It's such a beautiful space with greenery, it's a huge pleasure to be coming out and contribute to an exciting creative festival,” she said.

"It's a public space that can be engaged with by people of all walks of life.

"There's a role that art plays in sparking conversation and I hope we can contribute to that.”

Toowoomba artist and sign writer Ian McCallum will create the piece, which will be inspired by the atmosphere of Jumpers and Jazz.

"I think what's really interesting about this artist is he works both in the public art realm and within a gallery context,” Ms Dewar said.

"Having that duality is really important for that site.”

Established four years ago, Ms Dewar said the First Coat team had spent the past 18 months travelling around south-east Queensland to facilitate public art projects.

Visiting locations such as Oakey, Stanthorpe and the Lockyer Valley, she said the First Coat creative studio was established to meet a demand for a creative space in the region.

"It's a common misconception that regional Australia doesn't have active art and culture,” she said.

"It's interesting to collaborate with more regional partners and it's great to offer public art in this area and inspire new industries.”

Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine said the painted mural would last five years.

"It's been a long-term goal to have some kind of Jumpers and Jazz sculpture or story that would be available,” she said.

Ms Devine hoped it would offer a different experience.

"I'm always looking for something that's got great appeal,” she said.

"It's something that may be appealing for a younger age group.”

The mural will be created on July 24-25.