Mateship spurs visit to the sales

SALE TIME: Wayne Benz enjoying the sunshine at the Pig and Calf Sale.

HELPING out a mate can take formation in many ways, and the Pig and Calf Sale is no exception.

The middle of the sales ring is often flooded with assorted goods, and yesterday was no exception.

Warwick local Wayne Benz works at John Dee, and took advantage of a day off to assist his friend.

"I'm selling a few mounted-up windows, a screen door and a dog kennel for my mate, Bill,” Mr Benz said. "He purchased a house off my nan a few years back, and we've been friends ever since.

"Hopefully I can get a bit of money for the items.”

Mr Benz doesn't get the chance to come down to the sales too often, and said he was glad that he could make it yesterday.

"I work quite long hours, and get a day off once a week,” he said.

"The day I get off changes every week, so it's not often that I get a Wednesday free to pop on down.

"The weather has been lovely though.

"Much better than the early morning frost we've been experiencing.”