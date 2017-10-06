Matt Campbell chats from Bathurst pits

MATT Campbell has wrapped up a second day at the Bathurst 1000 and one Warwick fan has caught up with the young competitor straight from the pits.

The Warwick driver is together with V8 reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen in one of the Red Bull Holden Racing teams under the Triple Eight banner.

Warwick man Andrew Gale sent us in some audio when he caught up with the promising racing star this morning.

Campbell will wrap up at Bathurst and head to the Gold Coast 600 on October 20-22 before he returns to Europe for the final round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Series where he is third in the series after six months of racing in Europe.