Mature job seekers to be given leg-up by Liberals

NEW POLICY: The LNP has announced a new policy to support mature-age job seekers.

OLDER workers struggling to find employment are set to benefit from new policy unveiled by the LNP today.

The LNP announced it would invest $20.25million in helping mature-aged job seekers find employment if the party is elected.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the investment would provide greater support for our "forgotten men and women” and help them re-train, learn a new skill and gain employment.

"Recent ABS figures confirm Queenslanders are earning less under Annastacia Palaszczuk and it is getting harder and harder to get more working hours and hold on to a job,” Mr Nicholls said.

"We will invest $9 million towards supporting the establishment of a dedicated job and skills match co-ordination service to help mature-age job seekers upskill and find a training course or program that will lead to a job.

"We will also invest $5.25 million towards providing greater initiatives that address skill shortages on the Queensland Skills Shortage List.

"The greatest risk Queenslanders face today is job insecurity, especially under Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor.”

LNP candidate for the Southern Downs James Lister said he had met people in their 50s and 60s who were ready to work but felt they had been discriminated against or employers preferred to younger workers.

"There's a lot of change in industry, so things like the meatworks at Wallangara closing down,” he said.

"We have a good workers and they suddenly find themselves unemployed and they haven't had to apply for a job for a long time. It can be quite a terrible event.

"If we can assist older people to stay in the workforce then that's a great thing.”

Mr Lister said mature-aged workers were an advantage to employers.

"I'll bet penny to a pound workers who have been around longer have more experience and greater skills than someone who is just starting out,” he said.

"They would be likely to show loyalty to an employer.”

Mr Lister said he was unable to confirm how much funding would be allocated to the Southern Downs if the party is elected.

"If I were local member for Southern Downs I'd be advocating strongly to make sure we get a good share of those funds,” he said.

"I'd want to see the benefits of that program available in the Southern Downs.”

LNP Shadow Skills and Training Minister Jarrod Bleijie said mature-age job seekers were just another number in the long jobless queue under Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"We have record unemployment across the state under Annastacia Palaszczuk who was elected on a jobs promise but it became apparent very quickly that the only job she was interested in was her own,” Mr Bleijie said.

"As part of our comprehensive plan to get mature-age job seekers into work we will also invest $1 million towards establishing an Industry Training Best Practice Council.

"The council will work with the Commonwealth Government to improve training standards and ensure course development is in line with modern industry needs and expectations.

"We will also invest $5 million towards a training co-investment fund and partner with industry to improve training completion rates through proven trade training programs.”