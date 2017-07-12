Max Brenner to open chocolate bar on Darling Downs

WARWICK chocolate lovers, it appears your prayers have been answered.

A Max Brenner chocolate bar is coming to Toowoomba.

With chocolate cafes dotted all around Australia, it is about time Max Brenner looked at the Garden City for its next location.

Max Brenner is well known for its decadent desserts including waffles, creamy fondue, chocolate pizza and its signature thick hot chocolate.

The Chronicle is seeking comment from Max Brenner about the location and opening date but the cafe has revealed it's coming by advertising for staff for its Toowoomba store.

On seek.com.au Max Brenner is seeking a branch manager to manage the high traffic cafe.

The position is suitable for an enthusiastic chocolate lover looking for a position in the hospitality industry.

There is no doubt Toowoomba residents have been calling out for a Max Brenner to open.

Earlier this year a young woman launched a campaign to get the chocolate bar to open in town.

The Chronicle shared Karissa Gesler's hilarious messages on Facebook, asking residents their thoughts on Max Brenner.

Clearly Toowoomba residents love their chocolate, with more than 570 likes and hundreds of comments on the post.

Ms Gesler threatened to eat only salad unless it opened in Toowoomba.

Max Brenner responded in wonderful fashion. The team's response read:

"Everyone knows salad is good for you but did you know chocolate comes from cocoa, a plant, so that practically makes it a salad?"

"We definitely think chocolate and a great sense of humour is a winning combination and we would love to send you out a care package to keep you going until, one day, we open a chocolate bar in Toowoomba!"

It appears "one day" has come a lot sooner than we had imagined.