Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

May 11 is restriction D-Day

by Shannon Molloy
29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly has revealed that May 11 is the day when social distancing restrictions will be reconsidered.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke about the road back from the unprecedented lockdown measures and encouraged Australians to remain patient, vigilant and disciplined.

Professor Kelly echoed that advice during a press conference later in the afternoon and said three things need to be achieved before that May 11 deadline - more testing, sustained low numbers of new cases and the capability to deal with outbreaks.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

On testing, that effort received a significant boost today thanks to billionaire mining magnate Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, whose charitable foundation purchased 500,000 new test kits.

"We're on a countdown to lifting some of those restrictions and so that laboratory testing component of the case finding ability will be a very important precedent to be able to lift those restrictions," Professor Kelly said.

"As will indeed the low case numbers, as we're continuing to see, with under 20 again in the last 24 hours."

And on the COVIDsafe app, which will dramatically expand contact tracing efforts, Professor Kelly said 10 per cent of people have now downloaded it.

Mr Morrison's benchmark for uptake of the app is 40 per cent, so still a way to go.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic virus restrictions

Just In

    'There will be more deaths'

    'There will be more deaths'
    • 29th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Key changes introduced to council portfolios

        premium_icon Key changes introduced to council portfolios

        Council News Mayor asks for patience in the new age of coronavirus before making a number of administrative changes.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Cunningham Gap roadworks called a ‘patch up job’

        premium_icon Cunningham Gap roadworks called a ‘patch up job’

        News State MP argues more construction must be done if the Southern Downs economy is to...

        Tennis fans to hit the court after serve of good news

        premium_icon Tennis fans to hit the court after serve of good news

        News Warwick players look set to return to play, with conditions.