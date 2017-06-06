Mayor backs range as one SD option for games training

IN THE SIGHTS: Mayor Tracy Dobie loads clay targets on one of the 15 traps. Warwick club officials James Bomford and David Cox are also in the trap house.

WARWICK has one of only three Olympic trap shooting facilities in south-east Queensland and the hope is the town could be a base for teams training before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Tracy Dobie was at the Warwick Clay Target Club range on Sunday to present prizes in the City of Warwick championships and inspected the trap facility.

"The Warwick Clay Target Club facilities are beautifully maintained,” he said.

"We are trying to attract teams to the region to train before the Commonwealth Games and the Warwick range is ideal.”

There are four down the line layouts in Warwick and one Olympic trap layout with 15 different traps. The Commonwealth Games shooting is at Belmont in Brisbane.

Warwick Clay Target Club president David Cox said the club was keen to attract teams to train in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.

"There will be plenty of volunteers keen to help out, we have one of the best regional clay target facilities in Queensland.”

The clay target range is one of many facilities on the Southern Downs listed by the regional council as possibilities for teams to use in the run up to the Commonwealth Games on April 4-15 next year.

The club shoots on the first Sunday each month from 9am at its range on Rosenthal Rd just south of Warwick.

More information from Cox on 0427967567.