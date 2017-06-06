16°
News

Mayor backs range as one SD option for games training

Gerard Walsh | 6th Jun 2017 9:52 PM
IN THE SIGHTS: Mayor Tracy Dobie loads clay targets on one of the 15 traps. Warwick club officials James Bomford and David Cox are also in the trap house.
IN THE SIGHTS: Mayor Tracy Dobie loads clay targets on one of the 15 traps. Warwick club officials James Bomford and David Cox are also in the trap house. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK has one of only three Olympic trap shooting facilities in south-east Queensland and the hope is the town could be a base for teams training before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Tracy Dobie was at the Warwick Clay Target Club range on Sunday to present prizes in the City of Warwick championships and inspected the trap facility.

"The Warwick Clay Target Club facilities are beautifully maintained,” he said.

"We are trying to attract teams to the region to train before the Commonwealth Games and the Warwick range is ideal.”

There are four down the line layouts in Warwick and one Olympic trap layout with 15 different traps. The Commonwealth Games shooting is at Belmont in Brisbane.

Warwick Clay Target Club president David Cox said the club was keen to attract teams to train in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games.

"There will be plenty of volunteers keen to help out, we have one of the best regional clay target facilities in Queensland.”

The clay target range is one of many facilities on the Southern Downs listed by the regional council as possibilities for teams to use in the run up to the Commonwealth Games on April 4-15 next year.

The club shoots on the first Sunday each month from 9am at its range on Rosenthal Rd just south of Warwick.

More information from Cox on 0427967567.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  commonwealth games games gold coast mayor tracy dobie southern downs regional council warwick warwick clay target

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Warwick does not have talent

Warwick does not have talent

To date, organisers are yet to receive a single entry and the lack of interest has them scratching their heads.

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Warwick Central choir in fine voice

JUST A SONG ABOUT PING PONG: Warwick Central State School perform at the Border District Eisteddfod.

Warwick Central State School has taken out overall champion again

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Short circuit racing on at Morgan Park

Ken Bankin in action in a past Short Circuit Motor Sport Association meeting at Morgan Park Raceway. Racing is on again this weekend.

Short circuit association has three meetings at Morgan Park in 2017

Redbacks aim high in Darling Downs Aussie rules

BATTLING: Jake Peasnell, for Warwick Redbacks, and Jacob Porter, for Highfields Lions, in a battle for the ball last season. Peasnell will play in Dalby today.

Warwick team keen to keep winning in game in Dalby

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

International victory for cookbook author

HOUSEHOLD NAME: Author of 4 Ingredients Kim McCosker beat out seven other short-listed authors at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in China.

Kim McCosker claims top award at Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Close to Private Schools

23 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $ 230,000

Close to SCOTS College and School of Total Education, timber floors in this 3 built in bedroom brick home, carpets and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Tidy kitchen...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $355,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Investment Opportunity

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Renovator Opportunity

83 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $199,000

4 Bedrooms * 2 bathrooms *open plan living area * closed in front utility room * large 961sm block * potential for refurbishment or possible development on large...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!