Mayor's plan for our region

Southern Downs Regional Council mayor Tracy Dobie at the rail tracks at Thulimbah. Cr Dobie wants the proposed inland rail route to be reconsidered.

OUR region could become part of a new council group.

Southern Downs Regional Council voted in support of plans for a "rurban”, or rural/urban, grouping of similar councils at Wednesday's general meeting at Stanthorpe.

Mayor Tracy Dobie put forward the motion that the council should approach Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, Somerset, North Burnett and South Burnett councils to propose the "rurban” councils grouping to help the councils navigate the rural and urban interface together.

Cr Dobie said she and deputy mayor Jo McNally had already met with Minister for Local Government Mark Furner to discuss the matter.

"I've already spoken to the CEO of Local Government Association of Queensland,” Cr Dobie said.

"We've had discussions with... government representatives about where we sit.

"We're all part of so many different groupings, we spend a lot of time in meetings.”

Cr Dobie said connecting with neighbouring councils in similar situations could be more effective, and the grouping would see SDRC work with others facing similar circumstances and challenges.

"I feel we all face the same issues,” she said.

"We have so much in common with the other councils.”

Councillors voted unanimously for the motion to contact the surrounding councils.

The mayor already voiced her desire for the region's inclusion in the South East Queensland Plan at a special meeting earlier this month.

She said, with south-east Queensland set to grow by two million new residents in the next 25 years, it was crucial to be included in the plan.

"We are a key linkage into south-east Queensland,” Cr Dobie said.

"We have two highways into south-east Queensland, and we supply plenty of agricultural products to south-east Queensland.

"For that reason it is really important to look at where we figure in that so we can help grow our economy and population.”

"We have enough room for development already in our planning scheme and so there's a really good argument that we are the right environment to grow business.”