Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TRAGIC: M’boro motorcyclist killed in crash identified

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jun 2020 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
Damian Lawton has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Saturday in Maryborough.
Damian Lawton has been identified as the man who was killed in a crash on Saturday in Maryborough. Steven Andrews

A HEARTBREAKING memorial has been erected at the site where a young motorcyclist was killed on Saturday.

Damian Lawton, 26, was killed when he collided with a Holden Barina at the intersection of Woodstock and Neptune streets.

On Monday, his father Ronald Lawton and partner Rayleigh Burke were at the site where messages, flowers and photos had been left by mourning family and friends.

Ms Burke told 7NEWS Wide Bay he was a selfless giver and a genuine carer.

"He smiled with his eyes and his ears," she said.

Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.
Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday. Steven Andrews

She said he was admired by everyone who knew him.

His father said he felt totally lost without his son.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on Saturday after complaints of excessive noise.

Damian was allegedly evading police when he went through a stop sign and collided with the car.

He died at the scene.

Maryborough’s Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.
Maryborough’s Damian Lawton was killed in a crash on Saturday.

More Stories

crash fatal fccrash maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Abattoir expansion to turn ‘worthless’ waste into jobs

        premium_icon Abattoir expansion to turn ‘worthless’ waste into jobs

        News State funding gives Yangan operation wings to kickstart innovative rendering project.

        • 2nd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Green light imminent for Downs Rugby

        premium_icon Green light imminent for Downs Rugby

        Sport A 67-day rugby hiatus set to end on July 18

        • 2nd Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Councillor warns Southern Downs of ‘bleak’ summer ahead

        premium_icon Councillor warns Southern Downs of ‘bleak’ summer ahead

        News New data reveals significant drain on precious water supply.

        Surprise return to sport catches clubs off-guard

        premium_icon Surprise return to sport catches clubs off-guard

        Sport The June 12 restart many Warwick sporting clubs were working towards is no longer...