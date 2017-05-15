21°
McCulkin deaths: 'Confession made in bed with lover'

Sherele Moody
| 15th May 2017 1:08 PM
Vincent O'Dempsey
Vincent O'Dempsey

"I'M  good for it but they'll never get me for it."

This is the alleged McCulkin murder confession Vincent O'Dempsey made while in bed with his then lover Kerri Scully.

Ms Scully told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury a short time ago that Mr O'Dempsey was her lover "for months" and that he made the comment while they were reading a book called Shotgun and Standover: The Story of the Painters and Dockers, in which he featured.

Ms Scully also said Mr O'Dempsey told her he was "sleeping" with Barbara McCulkin before she and her daughters, Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, disappeared from their Highgate Hill home on January 16, 1974.

Mr O'Dempsey, a 78-year-old Warwick resident, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and one of deprivation of liberty.

"I was blown away when I heard that come out of his mouth," Ms Scully, 36, said.

"I went home and tried to distance myself from him and the relationship.

"I went home the next day on the bus."

Ms Scully said the defendant also paid for her to undergo drug rehabilitation treatment and that she lived on and off with him in Warwick for a number of months.

"Vince took care of me - he gave me everything I need or wanted," she said of their relationship.

"He gave me cash whenever I wanted it."

"I was just a bad drug addict, I don't know (I did) really stupid things because I did not want to go back to prison."

Ms Scully said he wanted them to get married, have a baby and "live happily ever after."

Meanwhile, Sergeant Geoffrey Faulkes gave evidence that Mr Vincent O'Dempsey's fingerprints were found on assorted pages of the Shotgun and Standover: The Story of the Painters and Dockers.

Sergeant Faulkes said he could not say when the 17 fingerprints were put on the book and that one fingerprint belonged to someone who was not the accused.

Mr O'Dempsey's trial was separated from that of his co-accused, Gary Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois.

The Crown alleges a "suspected connection" between the Torino and Whiskey Au Go Go fires in 1973 "would provide a motive for Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey (as a friend of Dubois to) keep Barbara McCulkin quiet."

"It may not sound a sufficient motive or even a sensible one, but there never is for murder," prosecutor David Meredith told the jury during his opening address last week.

The trial before Justice Peter Applegarth continues. 　　 - ARM NEWSDESK

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks mcculkin murders vincent o'dempsey

