McCulkin witness defends claim: 'It's not about money'

A PRISON informant who claims Vincent O'Dempsey made startling admissions about the McCulkin murders behind bars has denied coming forward to get a reduced jail sentence.

The man, who cannot be named, also says he is "not interested" in a monetary reward.

Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her daughters Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, were allegedly murdered by O'Dempsey and Garry Dubois when they went missing from their Highgate Hill home in January, 1974.

O'Dempsey, 78, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of murder and one count of deprivation of liberty, while Dubois has a separate trial.

On day 10 of a Brisbane Supreme Court trial yesterday, a prison informant was questioned by O'Dempsey's barrister about discussions he says he had with the accused behind bars in late 2016 and early 2017.

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne. The family disappeared in 1974. Contributed

The former remand prisoner has previously told the court he made notes of several conversations with O'Dempsey, including one in which the triple-murder accused allegedly said "she had to be dealt with", referring to "the mother of the two kids".

He denied he came forward to receive a reduced jail term for charges he is currently facing, and said he started taking notes about his conversations with O'Dempsey because he "thought there was something wrong".

"When I saw the picture of the two little girls with their mother, I knew something wasn't right," the witness said.

When asked if he had offered to aid prosecuting authorities for a reduction in previous jail terms, he said he couldn't answer as it was "classified".

Barrister Tony Glynn QC suggested the witness had a "skill of deceiving people".

"I disagree with that," he replied.

He agreed police had told him there was a reward for information that led to the McCulkin murders being solved, but said he was "not interested".

The trial continues before Justice Peter Applegarth.