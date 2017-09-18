26°
News

McDonald’s giving away FREE cheeseburgers today

MACCA'S is on board handing out cheeseburgers for free today for National Cheeseburger Day - and dah, dah, dah, dah we're lovin' it.

The McDonald's website confirmed the news on its official site saying that fast-food lovers had to download the mymacca's app to claim their cheat food.

There are 100,000 of these bad boys to give away.

"It's back! On September 18, we're celebrating National Cheeseburger Day. This year it's going to be bigger and cheesier than ever," the website stated.

"Fire up your app and find the Golden Meal to sink your teeth into the cheesy celebrations (We're sure you can guess where it is, wink, wink)."

People have to make the order through the new mobile ordering app, and there'll be a free cheeseburger waiting in the My Rewards section.

There are a few catches including only one per customer, available from 10:30am until 11:50pm, and only while stocks last.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks food mcdonald's

News Corp Australia
Hot weather coming to Warwick, and maybe even a little rain

Hot weather coming to Warwick, and maybe even a little rain

The weekend will be a scorcher, with 33 expected on Saturday

Driver to face court on drug driving charge

Police have charged the man.

Driver heading wrong direction when pulled over

No injuries in two-car collision

Police were on scene.

Accident between two sedans late Sunday

Warwick police investigating CBD disturbance

Police are investigating

Disturbance on street corner in Warwick CBD

Local Partners