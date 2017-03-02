30°
McNichol to vie for One Nation candidacy

Liana Turner
| 2nd Mar 2017 5:19 PM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and MP Steve Dickson announce a game changing move in the next Queensland State election. Patrick Woods

THE Southern Downs could be home to a political power-couple, if one hopeful state candidate is successful.

Mark McNichol, the husband of current Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol, has announced he will be vying for One Nation pre-selection for the Southern Downs.

Mr McNichol, who ran for the federal seat of Maranoa in 2001, told the Border Post he hoped to have a strong chance of pre-selection.

He said years ago, he believed One Nation would "gain traction” as an alternative to the major parties.

"I think there's still a lot of people that are a little bit disillusioned or dissatisfied with the two major parties,” Mr McNichol said.

If selected, Mr McNichol said he would push for a range of issues important to the people of the Southern Downs.

One Nation's Queensland leader and MP for Buderim Steve Dickson previously told the Border Post he hadn't yet selected a candidate for the Southern Downs, but confirmed the party would contest the seat.

At least one other hopeful One Nation candidate for the region has been interviewed.

Meanwhile, the LNP is yet to announce a candidate for the Southern Downs, but a result is expected tomorrow morning.

Topics:  lnp mark mcnichol one nation one nation party queensland election 2017 southern downs southern downs election

The Southern Downs could be home to a political power-couple, if one hopeful state candidate is successful

