Meatworker’s ‘outrageous’ crime spree ends on stolen moped

STRADDLING a small moped illegally, Ty Glover did not stop when police tried to intercept him but he had no choice when a police car boxed him in.

Glover was already wanted for stealing an Audi TT roadster which he wrote off and for another offence in which he crashed a car into the wall of a hospital.

His prints and DNA were identified inside the Audi roadster when found abandoned in Brassall.

Ty John Glover, 21, a meat worker from Lowood, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court from jail via video-link for sentence on a range of offences committed between February and July last year.

Glover pleaded guilty to charges that include three counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles; three counts of possessing dangerous drugs at Lowood in June and July last year, failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; driving when unlicensed; wilful damage to a hospital wall at Laidley; possession of counterfeit money; possession of a used needle/syringe and failing to dispose; failing to stop when directed by police; possession of tainted property (a bank card); and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the owner of a moped was woken up when it was stolen on the night of May 30.

Police saw Glover riding the moped at 10pm on Fernvale Rd and then along a footpath with the officers yelling out for him to stop.

Glover was finally boxed in and he stopped.

When the moped was examined police found its ignition and VIN plate had been removed, with a screwdriver used to start it.

In a different incident, Sgt Molinaro said officers had been driving in an unmarked police car at Plainland when Glover, who was behind the wheel of an orange Mitsubishi Magna, came up behind them at speed.

He was driving all over the road and almost collided with another approaching car.

Officers said it would speed up and then slow down, tailgating the police car at one metre.

At one point its brakes locked and when the police car pulled Glover over, he drove onto the wrong side of the road at 140km/h and went through a red light.

Sgt Molinaro said police were called to the Laidley Hospital after the same orange Magna crashed into a wall of the emergency bay causing $11,000 damage.

The driver reversed his car and drove away.

Glover was later arrested when found sleeping at a house in Lowood.

He was in possession of eight grams of crystal amphetamine.

Police sought a jail penalty of 15 to 18 months.

Defence lawyer Bradley Munt said Glover instructed he had "limited recollection" of the events on the day he did the dangerous driving.

Mr Munt said the counterfeit money charge relates to two notes Glover printed out which had Chinese writing.

"He instructs it was play money and not intended for use," he said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said his behaviour had been outrageous and his offences done when on probation for previous crimes.

For the unlawful use charges he received concurrent sentences of 18 and 15 months' jail; and six months' jail penalties for the drug charges.

Glover also received nine months' jail for wilful damage at the hospital; an 18-month jail penalty (concurrent) for dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for four years.

With six months already spent in jail, Glover received immediate parole.

But Mr Duroux told him bluntly that if he stuffs up he will go straight back to jail.

