MEATY MILESTONE: 25 years of Bell’s Butchers

25 YEARS OF BUSINESS: Trish and Ross Bell celebrate their shop’s birthday on April 1.

25 YEARS OF BUSINESS: Trish and Ross Bell celebrate their shop’s birthday on April 1.

WHILE they may not be able to celebrate in the way they’d hoped, Trish and Ross Bell from Bell’s Butchers have looked back on the 25 years of living and working together as the business is set to turn 25 on April 1.

Taking the Pratten St shop over from Mr Bell’s parents, the couple said their secret to a long lasting business is family, loyalty and good, old fashioned, honest work.

“Our milestone will go by without much celebration but we’re celebrating by just staying open,” he said.

“We’ve been through lots of difficult times, we’re in the backstreets of Warwick so there’s not the hustle and bustle of the centre, but we’ve survived and we will continue to if customers keep walking through our doors.”

Mr Bell may have taken over 25 years ago but his time at the butcher spans over 40 years.

“I started coming to work here when I was ten, cleaning up and making sausages and then when I was 17 I started properly working here,” he said.

“Now I’m 58, Trish and I have been married for 37 years and we’ve got three kids.”

The Bells said despite their constant togetherness, they rarely tire of each other.

“A lot of people ask me how we do it, working and living together,” she said.

“Now I’ve even started golfing with him and the pubs are closed so he spends even more time with me, but it’s never been a problem.”

Mr Bell’s parents Allan and Kath have since passed, but the couple still remember lessons learnt from the first owners of the business.

“We always put their sense of family and community through the shop, we’ve only ever had a small turnover of staff,” she said.

“Funnily enough when our kids were growing up and helped out in the shop we said you can study hard and or be a butcher and now we have a speech pathologist, a pharmacist and nurse so they must have listened.”

But the Bell’s said they have always loved owning a business in Warwick.

“Our customers have become friends and if they keep coming from all over like they do, then we’ll continue to keep things clean, cold and moving, that’s our motto.”