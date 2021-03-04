Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

Hayden Richard Finnie is off the road for two years, with an Ipswich magistrate saying he will now feel a lot safer as a result.

MECHANIC Hayden Finnie walked from Ipswich Courthouse with his ears burning after being blasted by a magistrate for fleeing police at high speed.

It was a near-miss with a jail cell for Finnie, the owner of Gold Coast business Kamikaze Motorsport.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella slammed Finnie's driving record, saying he was someone screaming out to go to jail.

"Your traffic history is anti-social. Is it disregard, or just selfishness. Or you just do not get it, I don't know," Mr Kinsella said.

In facts put before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Finnie was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Silvia coupe on Ipswich Motorway just before 1am when it zipped past a motorcycle police officer at speed.

The officer gave chase after recording the Nissan travelling at a speed of 174km/h and still pulling away from his police motorcycle.

The officer ceased his pursuit and lost sight of the Nissan.

Finnie continued on, unaware that a police helicopter was tracking his route west.

When he eventually stopped at Fernvale about 2am, where the motorcycle officer pulled up beside him.

Hayden Richard Finnie, 29, from Burleigh Heads, pleaded guilty to evading police at 12.50am on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The court heard the case was set for trial until evidence from the Polair helicopter was presented.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the penalty must be either 50 days in jail, or a $6672 fine.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the eight pages of traffic offences on his history with multiple entries for driving when disqualified and speeding shows "an incredibly contemptuous attitude" to traffic rules.

Hayden Richard Finnie leaves court after copping a huge fine and licence disqualification for evading police at high speed.

"It's (someone) begging to go to jail. He's screaming out for jail," Mr Kinsella said.

Defence barrister Marcin Lazinski argued that Finnie had no prior offence for evading police.

He said Finnie was a mechanic who operated his own automotive business and specialised in high-performance cars.

"He is due to marry in March next year. He hopes marriage and children will temper his driving down a bit," Mr Lazinski said.

"He completed Year 11 at Kings Christian College."

Mr Lazinski said Finnie was driving his fiance's Nissan and it was a split-second decision not to stop for police.

Mr Lazinski said the loss of licence would impact his business and be "an extreme inconvenience to him"

"He has got to be the unluckiest person with a police helicopter hovering above that was able to pick him up," Mr Kinsella said.

"If your grandparents knew about your traffic history they would be mortified, because they have a brain and they understand consequences."

Mr Kinsella said the parliament introduced legislation for drivers who did not stop for police because of the number of innocent people who were killed or injured.

With the policy of not pursuing such drivers because of the dangers, there was a price to be paid by offenders with prison or large fines.

"You have come within a blade of grass of going to jail. Understood," he said.

"Yes your honour," Finnie said.

"It is time to smarten up. Realise that road rules apply to you and that they are there to protect people from drivers like you. Understand."

"Yes I do," Finnie said.

Mr Kinsella fined him $6672 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

"I can tell you I am going to drive with confidence knowing that you are not on the roads for the next two years," Mr Kinsella said.