Medication delivery service assists the vulnerable

ELDERLY and immune compromised residents on the Southern Downs are being looked out for by numerous businesses during the pandemic with their newly implemented delivery services.

Those who are staying away from the public to avoid risk of infection can have anything from meals to prescriptions delivered to their door.

Priceline Warwick has been making monthly prescription deliveries to the region’s seniors since March.

Pharmacist and manager Chandra Ravindran said it was to ensure the safety of the community’s members most at risk of infection.

“It’s not a good idea to mingle with the general population and they’re better to stay at home,” he said.

“They can give us a call and we can deliver the medication.”

Mr Ravindran said pregnant women, indigenous residents over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are also eligible for the service.

Killarney Memorial Aged Care are also emphasising their delivery services of meals to the elderly during the pandemic.

“We do the meals on wheels which we’ve always done so we do all the Killarney and surrounding areas,” CEO Sarah Fea said.

“We said in our messaging if you’re over 70, get in touch but we’re doing it for younger residents as well, so 65 and over.

“We just posted it to remind people again that it’s an option during COVID-19 and our scope is wider than people might think.”

Residents can also get library books delivered from Warwick library and fruit and vegetables form Rose City Fruits.

Mr Ravindran said while it was a good idea for the area comprised heavily of vulnerable residents, the Priceline service at least won’t be permanent.

“Right now it’s just a temporary provision but if they like it, maybe we could extend it.”

To enquire call Priceline on 4661 1283.