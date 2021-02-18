Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Medicinal ecstasy, magic mushrooms for veterans with PTSD blocked by TGA
Medicinal ecstasy, magic mushrooms for veterans with PTSD blocked by TGA
Health

Medicinal ecstasy for veteran’s suffering PTSD blocked

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
18th Feb 2021 5:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Medically prescribed psychedelic drugs, including ecstasy, which have been shown to successfully treat PTSD in war veterans and save the lives of mentally ill patients have been blocked by the Therapeutic Goods Administration in a move slammed by specialists.

The controversial decision was made by the TGA despite overwhelming support from doctors and other interested groups who recently made submissions on the issue.

Almost all submissions supported the use of medicinal ecstasy and psilocybin for veterans resistant to all other treatment for PTSD.
Almost all submissions supported the use of medicinal ecstasy and psilocybin for veterans resistant to all other treatment for PTSD.

There was 95 per cent of the 478 submissions in support of medicinal ecstasy and 96 per cent of the 575 responses in favour of medicinal psilocybin.

The TGA said it was too early to say whether psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, used in combination with psychotherapy for the treatment of depression, PTSD and anxiety, was safe.

But in a bizarre decision, the TGA has already given a number of psychiatrists Special ­Access Scheme approvals to use both ecstasy and psilocybin on patients.

SAS approvals are only given in cases where ­patients have proved resistant to all other treatments.

Military veteran and psychiatrist Dr Stuart Saker has 12 veterans with SAS approvals waiting to be treated at his Central Coast clinic.

However he needs ecstasy and psilocybin rescheduled from Schedule 9 to Schedule 8 - a controlled medicine - of the Poisons Standard, which the TGA this month has refused to do, before he can prescribe them.

The executive director of charity Mind Medicine Australia, Tania de Jong, on Wednesday said that veterans deserved a chance to get better.

"It's an injustice because these patients who are very sick, it's their only hope for getting better," she said.

Ms de Jong said overseas research in trials involving more than 3000 patients had shown the medicines were safe and non-addictive when administered in a medically controlled environment.

She said the drugs could lead to remissions in 60-80 per cent of patients after just two or three medicinal sessions in combination with psychotherapy.

The TGA has called for more submissions by the deadline of March 4.

Originally published as Medicinal ecstasy for veteran's suffering PTSD blocked

More Stories

health magic mushrooms medicinal ecstasy ptsd veterans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Premium Content Heartbreaking untold story of Hannah Clarke’s final days

        Crime She had finally left him, but the abuse continued to the point that she told her parents he would kill her. These were Hannah Clarke’s harrowing final days.

        • 18th Feb 2021 5:15 AM
        NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Southern Downs

        Premium Content NEW DROP: Unique distillery, cellar door to hit Southern...

        Business Packaged with a historic accommodation spot and sustainable focus, the venture...

        • 18th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Warwick grandma seeks life-changing surgery after losing 56kg

        Premium Content Warwick grandma seeks life-changing surgery after losing...

        Community Pushed out of the public healthcare sector, an invaluable member of the Carbal...

        • 18th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Premium Content Swiss assisted dying clinic ‘inundated’ with Qlders

        Health Hundreds of Queenslanders inquire about an assisted Swiss death

        • 18th Feb 2021 4:59 AM