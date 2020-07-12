Menu
Meet the man distilling spirits in the High Country

by
12th Jul 2020 3:00 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

PECHEY Distilling Company chief distiller Ben Pechey-O'Brien says the secret is to start with clean ingredients.

The company has now added their 1868 Vodka to their growing range.

The sugar-sorghum spirit is fermented for four weeks, before being distilled three times.

The vodka takes its name from the original shed on the Pechey family property, which was built in 1868.

For those wanting to get a bit more hands-on with their alcohol, the distillery is opening to the public for the first time today, from 10am to 4pm.

From this weekend, it will be open every fortnight.

high country hamlets pechey pechey distilling co toowoomba toowoomba businesses vodka
