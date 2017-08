William, Belinda, James and Jeremy Lister have relocated to the electorate for James to run as LNP candidate for the Southern Downs at the next state election.

JAMES Lister is the LNP's Southern Downs candidate for the next Queensland State Government election.

Mr Lister, formerly of the Australian Air Force, lives on the Southern Downs with his wife Belinda and two children.

The candidate posted this video to his Facebook page earlier in the year and it has since been viewed over 10,000 times.

Mr Lister won pre-selection for the seat in early March this year.