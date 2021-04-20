Meet the journalists of the Warwick Daily News

As the Warwick Daily News prepares to move to its new home on the Courier Mail website, we thought it was time to get your reacquainted with your journalists living and working on the Southern Downs.

My name is Kerri Moore and I have been the editor of the Warwick Daily News for the past six years.

Warwick is the place I have called home for most of my life and is the place I chose to raise my three children.

Like so many of you, the Warwick Daily News has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

I grew up with it as a staple of daily life and consider it to be more than just a source of news.

It is an instution. A treasured piece of our history. A small slice of hometown comfort.

Kerri Moore, Warwick Daily News editor.

When I first walked into the Warwick newsroom more than a decade ago, I was ecstatic to begin my journalism career at the paper that meant so much to me then, and even more to me now.

I have been blessed to have reported on a wide range of issues during my time as a journalist, including court and crime and council issues.

But there is nothing I find more rewarding or fulfilling than being gifted a snippet into the life of the members of the community.

I have heard and shared some truly incredible stories of survival, loss, heartache and triumph and those are the stories I will look back on fondly when my journalism career is behind me.

Warwick Daily News journalist Jessica Paul.

Jessica Paul joined the Warwick Daily News team in March 2020, kickstarting her career in the journalism industry.

Jessica graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts majoring in French and international relations from the University of Queensland in 2019.

In her time at the Daily News, Jessica has covered a wide range of topics including court matters, council issues, sports, and community news.

Though much of her time at the WDN has been served in the chaotic existence of Covid lockdowns, social distancing and cancelled events, she is hoping the second half of 2021 will give her a solid taste of life in the Rose City.

Jessica has embraced her time in Warwick and can often be spotted enjoying a quiet-ish drink at the Warwick Hotel or cheering on Warwick sports teams during weekend matches.

She is looking forward to the full Rose City experience in coming months, with the unique sights, sounds and pleasures of the upcoming Jumpers and Jazz festival, and getting in the thick of the action at the Warwick Rodeo.

The newest WDN journalist is set to join the team next week.

Zilla Gordon is leaving behind a life in Tasmania in search of new adventures and friendships in the Rose City.

Stay tuned for about Zilla in the coming week.

Madison Mifsud-Ure is the newest journalist at the Stanthorpe Border Post.

Part of the extended WDN family is Stanthorpe-based journalist Madison Mifsud-Ure, who has just taken on the role of Stanthorpe Border Post journalist.

The Adelaide girl is settling into the Granite Belt and is looking forward to writing stories that affect people all across the Southern Downs.

You can expect to see her stories featured on the WDN website, as she looks at issues such a court and crime, council and development and how they affect residents from all around the region.

PART OF A POWERFUL TEAM

But just as committed as we are, so too are our colleagues across Queensland who deliver the latest breaking news to keep you in the know.

And the best part is your local news subscription gets you access to the best reporting on local, state, national and international affairs.

Yes, your digital subscription to The Warwick Daily News gives you unlimited access to all our online content and stories as well as premium access to The Courier Mail.

Here is the best way to maximise the benefits of your local news subscription.

To activate your complimentary access to the Courier Mail, follow the steps below:

Click here, then follow these prompts:

- Go to My Profile and log in

- Go to My Rewards

- Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on the Courier Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as you've used for our website to avoid confusion.

Activating your complimentary Courier Mail subscription also gives you access to Sydney's Daily Telegraph, Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles.

This same login for the Courier Mail will also work on other News sites.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Courier Mail subscription, you also have access to News' tremendous Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them.

THE COURIER MAIL APP

Once you've activated your Courier Mail subscription, make sure to also download The Courier Mail app.

Once you've downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Courier Mail, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.