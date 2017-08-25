Meeting to ask R U OK?

GET TOGETHER: The Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group is holding a meeting in Killarney tomorrow.

WHEN Marcelle Thompson lost her son to suicide, seeking support from those who had experienced similar loss helped her work through her grief.

Now a director of the Southern Downs Suicide Prevention Group, Mrs Thompson believes it's great to bring people together to help break the suicide taboo.

"In my experience, the way I got help was to talk to people who had been through it themselves and they knew what you were talking about and they understood the way you felt,” she said.

"The first time I spoke to someone, I felt like I was talking to a mirror.”

Mrs Thompson's son, Daniel Coorey, was 20 when he died in 2006. She has since completed a suicide assist course, so she can help those who may be in need of support.

"Someone could talk to me and I could offer suggestions,” she said.

"I'm not a professional person, I'm just a person who's been through it myself.”

The group is holding a meeting on Saturday in Killarney.

Mrs Thompson said anyone was welcome, particularly those worried about a loved one, coping with loss or experiencing mental health issues. It will be a non-judgmental space.

"You don't feel alone. You feel like you're not the only one that's gone through it,” she said.

"When it first happened to me, I thought I was the only one it had happened to because I didn't know anyone who had been through it before.

"You realise you're not the only one and it happens so much more but people don't talk about it.

"We're trying to get it out there in the open so more people might be able to feel comfortable talking about their experience.”

The free session will start at 9am at Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park Cafe.

Morning tea is provided and there will be a dance performance by Sharman Parsons.