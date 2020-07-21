Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Motor Sports

MEGA GALLERY: 90+ photos of burnout action

Kristen Booth
20th Jul 2020 4:18 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 4:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REV HEADS from across the region raced to Emerald at the weekend for the first burnout event since restrictions eased.

Lockdown Breakout Skids had about 26 drivers hit the tar in 17 cars, putting on their best displays on Sunday, July 19.

Emerald Motorsport Association president Andrew Atkinson said it was great to get the events running again after months in isolation.

"It was our first one back and it went really well. It went off without a hitch," he said.

Photos
View Gallery

While there weren't as many spectators as usual, it was made up for in the competition, with drivers aged from 14 up to 50, with some travelling from Clermont and Gracemere to attend.

The club has had to abide by the many coronavirus restrictions in place but Mr Atkinson said with the help of the many volunteers they "battled through it".

By the end of the year the club expects to hold dirt sprints and a motokhana, although Mr Atkinson said no dates had been set in stone.

"These are very popular events where a lot of people can settle their differences and their egos," he said.

Mr Atkinson wanted to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped to ensure the event went ahead and all the competitors who gave it a go.

andrew atkinson burnouts emerald burnouts emerald motorsport association motorsport sporting
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        premium_icon Be prepared: Fireys say no time to be complacent

        News Between drought and pandemic, Warwick firefighters are battling to ready residents for next bushfire season.

        Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        premium_icon Deb shuts down Springborg questions

        Politics Deb Frecklington has refused to say when she found out Lawrence Springborg had been...

        FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        premium_icon FINDING NEMO: One lost dog’s long journey home

        News From Warwick to Glengallan and back again, it was a community effort to reunite the...

        NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

        premium_icon NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

        News The homemade talent could play a crucial part in space history.