Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Check out our mega gallery from the Warwick NYE Rodeo!
Check out our mega gallery from the Warwick NYE Rodeo!
News

MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

Jessica Paul
1st Jan 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Warwick New Year’s Eve Rodeo proved worth the wait for eager spectators, with hundreds flocking in to catch the arena action and farewell 2020 in style.

Country fans of all ages hit the Warwick Showgrounds last night for the town’s only rodeo of the year, with some travelling from as far as northern Queensland or NSW to attend.

Check out our mega gallery of all the faces in the crowd at the Warwick NYE Rodeo here!

Photos
View Gallery

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

CRIME RAIDS: Warwick police ops of 2020

Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

TOP 10: Moments that shaped SDRC in 2020

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        Premium Content Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        News The man was rushed to hospital with several injuries following the crash.

        WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        News Here’s your full list of the Rose City businesses keeping their doors open this...

        CRIME RAIDS: Warwick police ops of 2020

        Premium Content CRIME RAIDS: Warwick police ops of 2020

        News The arrests that stunned and shook the Southern Downs this year. LIST INSIDE:

        GALLERY: Warwick NYE Rodeo kicks off with a bang

        Premium Content GALLERY: Warwick NYE Rodeo kicks off with a bang

        News Hundreds have already flocked to Warwick Showgrounds to catch all the arena action.