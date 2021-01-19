MEGA GALLERY: Warwick babies of 2020

WELCOME JOY: Little bundle Charlotte Arlena O'Connor was one of the many babies born in 2020.

WHILE 2020 was an uncertain time for many Warwick families, for those with new life and loves, it was also one of countless joys.

For many expectant mums pandemic restrictions were an unwelcome stress on the birthing experience and stories such as Michelle Ross and baby Sahara brought the struggle to life. That’s why Warwick Daily News wants to help celebrate the gorgeous faces that were welcomed into the world in 2020,

Check out all the cuteness below in our bumper gallery.