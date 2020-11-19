Mega Killarney Christmas display brings back festive fun

FESTIVE CHEER: Christmas on the Flats in Killarney will return for another year, promising much-needed joy.

SOUTHERN Downs residents are in need of a little Christmas cheer earlier than usual this year, and one resident is ready to fill that void.

Killarney man Bob Bell has been lighting up his Oak St house for almost a decade now, putting on a showstopping Christmas on the Flats show with more than 6000 lights timed to musical displays.

It was a tradition he wasn’t about to let coronavirus derail, he is preparing to hang his lights again next weekend.

The early arrival comes as Mr Bell witnessed how locals had been craving some celebration after a year marred by the pandemic.

“I know a few people from town have decided they’ve had a gutful and already put up their inside decorations. We went crazy with it last weekend, too,” he said.

“Why not have that joy right now than waiting the usual rule of December 1?

“There’s no excuse not to try and do something fun for people.”

It was also why the family was partnering again with Rural Aid.

In 2019, they raised more than $1100 for the charity in a raffle bolstered by local businesses.

“We used to raise for children’s charities like Starlight, but with the tree change from Brisbane, we thought it makes more sense to support the people around here doing it rough and in turn, helping those kids,” Mr Bell said.

“You watch with drought, flood, fire and Covid. It’s just not let up.”

The only exception to the tradition would be the addition of an online raffle in lieu of a coin box.

To get involved and light show from December 1, head here.

The show starts every 20 minutes from 7—9pm on weekdays and 7—10pm on weekends.