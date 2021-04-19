A woman who has overcome her own suicide attempt has launched a groundbreaking event to shine a light on mental health and reward those who openly promote mental wellbeing.

Melanie Bragg has founded the Fraser Island Charity Walk, with all proceeds from the upcoming event going to Mindfull Aus.

Miss Bragg is looking for influencers, photographers, and passionate mental health advocates who spread much-needed messages of hope to apply.

"We want to use the event to reward 40 applicants with this once in a lifetime opportunity to say thank you for their efforts," Miss Bragg said.

"Selected participants will be asked to raise $250 to secure their spot on Tasman Venture, who will be taking us over to the world heritage listed K'gari, Fraser Island."

The event will also feature a speech from Australian of the Year nominee and international award-winning keynote speaker Matt Runnalls.

Miss Bragg said more than 100 people had already applied and she expected plenty more applications.

The 27-year-old said she had been a passionate mental health advocate since her late teens.

"As a suicide-attempt survivor and having lost some of the kindest people I know to mental health challenges, I think it is more important than ever to be getting the right messages out there," she said.

"Mental health challenges are a significant obstacle we face and, unfortunately, feel that it has been swept under the rug for too long.

"I want to give back to people who shine a light on it and help others feel like they are not alone."

Miss Bragg, who works on a boat, had the time to put the event together due to the shutdown of the industry because of COVID.

She hopes the event brings exposure to tourism destinations all over Queensland to help them rebound after a tough year.

The walk will be held on July 4 and those wanting to apply can do so at www.ficw.com.au

Originally published as Melanie needs help with message of hope