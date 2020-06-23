Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
News

Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

by Phoebe Loomes
23rd Jun 2020 9:54 AM

Two separate primary schools in Melbourne have closed after students tested positive for coronavirus.

The students from Keilor Views Primary in the north west and Brunswick East Primary School in the inner city both tested positive for COVID-19. Both schools will be closed for three days and deep cleaning will take place before they reopen at the end of the week.

Both of the schools are located in local councils that have been designated coronavirus hot spots, Moreland and Brimbank.

Investigations are now underway to determine whether students and staff connected to the cases will be required to self-isolate.

"Further investigations will be undertaken by DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services), the school and DET (Department of Education and Training) to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate," the Education Department said in a statement to the ABC.

coronaviruspromo
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps
Keilor Views Primary School is closed after a student tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

Health Minister Greg Hunt said this morning on ABC Breakfast certain areas could face localised lockdowns if the number of coronavirus cases don't come down by July 19.

Those areas include Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Darebin, Hume and Moreland.

Originally published as Melbourne schools closed over virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health schools victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New era unfolds for rural news on the Southern Downs

        premium_icon New era unfolds for rural news on the Southern Downs

        News Bush Tele favourites share fond print memories as the WDN moves online.

        WE’RE FOR YOU: WDN remains the voice of the community

        WE’RE FOR YOU: WDN remains the voice of the community

        News As many regional papers cease print production, Warwick has an opportunity to...

        ‘IT WAS A LIFE’S WORK’: Drought claims decades-old orchard

        premium_icon ‘IT WAS A LIFE’S WORK’: Drought claims decades-old orchard

        Rural Brutal growing conditions proved too much for this Southern Downs farm, but all...

        BACK IN THE SADDLE: Polocrosse officials wait on response

        premium_icon BACK IN THE SADDLE: Polocrosse officials wait on response

        Sport Morgan Park will be abuzz this weeekend as Warwick’s polocrosse community prepares...