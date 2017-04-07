23°
Melrose Station to set the scene for big picnic

Kerri Moore | 7th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
WINE AND DINE: Join the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station this Sunday.
THE sprawling Melrose Station will this weekend become the enchanting backdrop to the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

The event, which aims to generate money and awareness for the Livin charity, is in its third year.

Organiser Debbie Bradfield said visitors were expected not only from the Southern Downs but also further afield, including the Scenic Rim, Gold Coast and Brisbane areas.

"All the preparations are going wonderfully and we have had a lot of interest from people,” she said.

Despite the heavy rains and flooding that have affected the region over past weeks, Mrs Bradfield said she wanted to assure people they would not threaten the event.

"The floods haven't affected our area and it is definitely on, whether it is raining or not,” she said.

"We have marquees if it is raining too much but at this stage it looks like it is going to be sunny and hot.”

Mrs Bradfield said she was expecting a big crowd.

"The gardens are a big

reason it is so popular, but also everyone loves picnics and there aren't many places you can go that are as beautiful as Melrose.”

Organisers have gone to new lengths to make the event a perfect family day out.

This year's most anticipated addition is the teddy bears' picnic.

"Kids can bring their own teddy bears between noon and 1pm and during that time there will be face painting, sand art and we'll do activities with the teddy breaks like making ears for the kids to wear,” Mrs Bradfield said.

Also during the day there will be blacksmithing and art demonstrations, kite decorating and flying, live music and of course, great food. Guests can bring their own picnic lunch or simply bring an empty basket to fill with local produce.

There will be potatoes, pumpkins, honey, apples, garlic, onions apple juice and much more for sale on the day.

There will also be hot food available, including steak burgers, pork rolls and loaded potatoes.

Directions to Melrose are available on the Killarney Picnic Basket Day Facebook page.

When:

Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Where:

Melrose Station, Killarney

Cost:

$5 adults and kids under 12 are free.
Warwick Daily News
