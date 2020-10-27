Memes mock ‘hot mess’ NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian

It's been a few weeks that premier Gladys Berejiklian would rather forget - with an appearance at ICAC and the bombshell testimony that she was in a secret relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire.

But it seems the premier has never been more popular online, with memes and satirical websites poking fun at the revelations she was seeing the ex-Wagga Wagga MP.

On the day Ms Berejiklian revealed her secret romance to the ICAC, one of the country's best-known satirical news sites capitalised on the NSW Premier's boy problems.

"NSW Premier To Stand Down Immediately From Dating Any More F**kboys," The Betoota Advocate posted.

The satirical news website Betoota Advocate has poked fun at the scandal.

The satirical publication has since created an increasingly elaborate story about the Premier's love life.

"Hot Mess Gladys Impulsively Joins F45 After Destroying Her Credit Card at PE Nation," one headline read, suggesting Ms Berejiklian spent up big on activewear to get over a bad break-up.

The fictional fitness kick was followed by a "Spontaneous Peroxide Job" and a fling with a "Cute Bra Boy She Met At Ivy," the publication later posted.

"Sources Close To NSW Premier Reveal Hot Mess Gladys Is Never Drinking prosecco Again Ahaha," another headline read.

The stories have attracted thousands of comments and likes online, potentially connecting Ms Berejiklian with a new youth voter base.

Another creative social media user decided to turn the ICAC proceedings into a musical.

Gabbi Bolt re-imagined the line of questioning directed at Ms Berejiklian to music.

"Didn't you on more than one occasion seek to discourage Mr Maguire from giving you details of his outside interests with a view to you not being fixed with knowledge that might require you to do something and exercise your public duty," Gabbi Bolt sang in the minute long video.

"Never. Can I say, I would never ever. Never ever turn a blind eye from any responsibility that I had to disclose any wrongdoing that I saw or any activity that I thought was not keeping with what a member of parliament should be doing."

The Australian Labor Party was also quick to chime in - using their meme arm to poke fun at the premier.

A slew of memes have been posted on the ALP Spicy Meme Stash with one of the most popular questioning whether Ms Berejiklian had "girl power".

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian in parliament last week. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley

