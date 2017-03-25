Memorabilia lures show crowds

TO CELEBATE Warwick Show's 150th year, organisers included a memorabilia display in the main pavilion and have been overwhelmed by its popularity.

The collection includes photos and working tools honouring Warwick's rural heritage.

Show steward Janet Platz, who was tasked with sorting through almost 700 historic photos of the Southern Downs for slide shows and board displays, said the exhibition in the Douglas Feez Pavilion brought a feeling of nostalgia to showgoers.

"I love history so I have really enjoyed helping put the display together and have found out many new things about region's past 150 years through the photos,” Mrs Platz said.<EP>She said it was a thrill to hear people had spotted members of their family in the shots, which date back to the 1800s.

"One man coming through today found a family member in a swimming club photo from the 1920s,” she said.<EP>The memorabilia display includes a collection of hundreds of working tools used in the past including steel saws, axes and hammers dating back to the 1780s.

Warwick collector George Monaghan owns every piece in the tool display and said he had been gathering the equipment for decades.<EP>"I'm 82 and much of it was passed down to me from my father so it just became a hobby over many years,” Mr Monaghan said.

"These pieces of equipment can't be replaced, no one is making them ever again so it's unique and that's what makes it so special to me and probably people who come to see the display.”

Organisers were pleased with crowd numbers yesterday and said they had been up on previous years.

At least 4000 people were expected to walk through the main gates by Sunday.<EP>The event was officially opened last night by Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove after the grand parade.

The show will continue today and tomorrow.