Memorial dais fund gets a $4000 boost

HONOURED: (From left) Kevin Neal, Johnno Felton, Dale Randall and dog Dixie are eager to bring plans to fruition.

COINS are dropping steadily into the piggy back for the memorial dais in Leslie Park, with Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announcing a $4000 contribution on Tuesday.

The Warwick Community Development Anzac Memorial Committee was one of four community groups given grants through the Saluting Their Service commemorations program.

Committee chairman Johnno Felton was extremely excited about the contribution and is planning to use the funds to get the ball rolling on construction.

"We'll use that to get the plaques,” he said.

"That way there's no hold-up because after November we start the work.”

Mr Littleproud applauded the Southern Downs' community spirit in making the announcement.

The Stanthorpe Naval Association of Australia Stanthorpe and District Sub Section secured two grants totalling $7000, while the Pratten Progress and Preservation Association received $4000.

Mr Felton said there had been great support shown for the dais, which aimed to achieve greater inclusion of recent veterans in commemorative efforts.

"The community is getting behind it,” he said.

Returned serviceman Kevin Neal, who completed three tours to East Timor, believes the dais is needed.

"We're starting to build up numbers now as people start coming back home to Warwick,” he said.

"It's going to gel everything together.”

He hopes it will help raise awareness and act as a place of reflection.

"Since the mistakes made with the Vietnam veterans the government has learnt a lot and the public's embarrassed,” he said.

"There's a lot more acceptance of our service.”

The recent contribution has moved the dais closer to the $70,000 needed to bring the plans to fruition.

A raffle is being run by Yellow Cabs to help garner donations and a fundraising dinner will be held on July 15 at Warwick RSL Memorial Club.

To make a donation, contact the Warwick Credit Union.