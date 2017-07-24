Memorial for aerodrome community

The Warwick Aerodrome is likely to get a memorial plaque to commemorate community members who have made a significant contribution to the facility.

A MEMORIAL to those have contributed to the Warwick aerodrome could soon be erected at the Massie Airfield.

Southern Downs councillors are on Wednesday expected to discuss the placement of a memorial to commemorate those who have made a significant contribution to the airfield.

The plaque would be paid for by the clubs operating out of the Warwick Aerodrome, and its size and shape would need to comply with the SDRC Park Memorial Policy.

Councillors will review the placement of the proposed memorial at its July general meeting in Stanthorpe.

It follows news that $75,000 in funding through the State Government Building Our Regions programs for the realignment of the airfield taxiway was not granted to the council.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council would review other funding streams to proceed with the project, which is required to meet Civil Aviation Safety Authority standards.

"It was disappointing to not receive this funding but we will look at other avenues to go ahead with this project," Cr DObie said.

"At the same time, we did get funding by the state government to do project preparation for six other projects that we had applied for."