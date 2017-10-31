News

Memorial planned to honour pioneers

LASTING TRIBUTE: An important part of the Granite Belt's history, the soldier settlers will soon be remembered with own memorial.
LASTING TRIBUTE: An important part of the Granite Belt's history, the soldier settlers will soon be remembered with own memorial. Hayden Smith
Jonno Colfs
by

A MAJOR new project is set to tower above the New England Highway, as a lasting tribute to the men, women and children who helped forge the Granite Belt.

The huge project will honour the region's soldier settlers, who were given land after returning home from the battlefields of the First World War.

Behind the memorial are the Stanthorpe Historical Society and the Lions Club of Stanthorpe with support from the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Lions president Stuart Perrett said the memorial would be a place for travellers and visitors to stop and learn about the formative days of the region.

"The memorial will have a few different parts to it,” he said.

"It's planned to have a statue of soldier, 8m high, cast in bronze.

"As well there will be a mother with her child, a horse, a plough, trees - it will have a pretty rustic feel to it.”

As well, the Lions Club of Stanthorpe propose to include a rest area at the site to accommodate people stopping for a look.

Under the Discharged Soldiers' Settlement Act, 1917, 17,000 acres of land in the Stanthorpe Shire was put aside for soldiers returning from First World War.

A total of more than 500 ex-soldiers moved to the region and were responsible for naming the regions as they are known today.

The rural communities in the area are all named for First World War battlefields - Amiens, Messines, Bapaume, Passchendaele, Bullecourt, Pozieres and Fleurbaix.

The project will be funded with seed funding and local support.

"We'd love the whole community to be involved,” Mr Perrett said.

"We want everyone to know what this is all about.

"So far the community support has been fantastic and we'd invite everyone to come along to the project launch next Friday.”

The memorial will be built on a block of land in Cottonvale, just north of Stanthorpe.

The land for the site was donated by business owner Sam Giacca and family and the project is due to be completed by Remembrance Day 2019.

The project launch will take place at the corner of Middleton and Siviter Rds, Cottonvale, next Friday, November 10 from 9.30am.

Light refreshments will be served to guests.

Topics:  granite belt lions club of stanthorpe soldier settlers southern downs regional council stanthorpe historical society

Warwick Daily News

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Leaders trip up over debt as campaign unfolds

Leaders trip up over debt as campaign unfolds

Tim Nicholls: You can’t keep lobbing it on to a credit card.

It's time to get snapping, Warwick!

STUNNING SNAP: Jo Harmer won the Warwick Daily News Facebook cover photo competition this week.

#SnapWarwick: A new way to share your love of Warwick

Abattoir development wins major accolades

OVERHAUL: David Frost won a World Bank award for his work in abattoir development in Samoa.

Mr Frost works as a meat industries officer for the NT government

Anger over rates spike

FED UP: Furious Mt Tully ratepayers Bill Fea (front) and (from left) Joe Wilkinson, Gail Martin, Patricia Fea, Wendy Caesar, Graeme Caesar, Neil Rasmussen, Paul Martin and Vito Morello.

Residents question 45% rate rise in a single year.

Local Partners