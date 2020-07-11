Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin’s heartbroken girlfriend has joined hundreds of boardriders - including surf champs Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore - in a paddle out.
News

Memorial surf for Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin

11th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of boardriders have taken part in an emotional paddle out on the Gold Coast to honour Australian snowboard hero Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin.

A huge crowd including a who's who of surfing royalty gathered in the pre-dawn light for the paddle out at Palm Beach, where the two-time Olympian and former world champion drowned on Wednesday.

His heartbroken partner Ellidy Vlug and his father Chris Pullin were among the contingent on the water for the paddle out, a surfing ritual to honour fallen friends, while his faithful dog Rummi ran around the shoreline.

They returned to shore in tears, being consoled by a close circle of friends and were too upset to talk to the media.

Ellidy's mother Karen, who watched from the beach, said it had been 'an emotional week'.

"Ellidy's exhausted," she said.

Surfing world champions Mick Fanning and Steph Gilmore took part and paid tribute to the snowboard star, who was equally at home at the beach as on the slopes.

"He was an Australian icon," said an emotional Gilmore.

"I hadn't spent a lot of time with him, but he left such an impact on me.

"He was taken way too soon."

Fanning said Pullin was a larger than life character who would have been smiling down on the huge turn out.

"He was an incredible athlete, so talented and so driven, but that was nothing compared to the kind of person he was," he said.

"He was a person who was larger than life."

alex chumpy pullin
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: The events back this weekend

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: The events back this weekend

        News Christmas in July dinners, book sales among those events in action for the Southern Downs.

        • 11th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        WEEK IN REWIND: The stories you need to know

        premium_icon WEEK IN REWIND: The stories you need to know

        News The Daily News rounds up the headlines of the week, alongside weather.

        Endeavour recycling expands, delivering jobs boost

        premium_icon Endeavour recycling expands, delivering jobs boost

        News The foundation’s Warwick branch and op shop are also preparing to reopen.

        Billion-dollar wind farm to boost Southern Downs

        premium_icon Billion-dollar wind farm to boost Southern Downs

        News Graziers to work alongside 285m high turbines.