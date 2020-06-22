Memories at Daily News site imprinted on the heart

Rachel, David and Lucy Ey at the Daily News, where the couple first met.

Rachel, David and Lucy Ey at the Daily News, where the couple first met.

WHEN Rachel and David Ey say goodbye to the Daily News site on Friday, they’ll be taking some of their best memories with them.

Meeting at work in 2012, the couple began a whirlwind romance, welcoming their little girl Lucy into the world less than a year later.

Now married, the couple look ahead to the future but will never forget the role the newspaper and APN print had in their lives.

“He started working there about six months before me, at the moment I’m in admin but I used to be down the back stitching and he was on the forklift,” she said.

“I stalked him a little bit on Facebook, I just thought he was really cute and it took a few weeks for him to even notice me I think, but then he inboxed me.

“I remember going home to Mum and said the hot forklift driver inboxed me and I was really excited.”

The couple went on a few dates and became inseparable, moving in together and eventually marrying in 2018.

“I think we knew straight away, we just clicked,” she said.

“Nearly everyone from work came, it was our close immediate family on each side and the rest was really work people, we had heaps.”

“She’s the only person I can actually be myself around, she makes me smile inside and out even though I may not show it,” David said.

“She’s my best friend and always will be.”

As David looks into Fly in fly out work, Rachel said she’ll miss spending time with him everyday.

But Lucy, now six will get to spend a lot more item with her mother.

Rachel’s best friend Brodie will also finish up at the site, after they met in 2012 and were best friends ever since.

“It’s sad but it’s an opportunity to do something different and go into a new industry,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of memories here though.”

The print edition of the Daily News will end on June but the newspaper will continue online.

To see the latest subscriber deal click here.