Memories of the 1949 Grand Prix to return home

ORIGINAL: Colin Schiller's 1939 MG TB is ready to fly around Leyburn.

A MAJOR reason that crowds of over 10,000 flock to the Historic Leyburn Sprints every year is the prevalence of thrilling vehicles from the yesteryear.

Cars that ignite the memories of the past, and motor sporting machines that promise to capture the eye, such as Paul Budden's 1958 Read Holden Special and Justin McCarthy's 1925 Austin Seven, will make appearances.

Another individual that will take a car with an important significance to the race is car restorer and collector Colin Schiller.

A vehicle was recently purchased by Mr Schiller competed in the 1949 Australian Grand Prix at the Leyburn airfields, and said he was looking forward to bringing it to the track.

Mr Schiller said he was looking forward to bringing his 1939 MG TB to Leyburn.

"The history behind this car makes it very special to me,” Mr Schiller said.

"A car with history is extremely valuable from a personal sense, rather than a monetary one.

"I purchased the car about eight months ago.

"It's had a few major accidents in its time, and has had a number of restorations.

"It's a bit like grandpa's old axe.

"The handle has been replaced, but it still keeps working.”

Despite a lacklustre showing from the vehicle in the Grand Prix, Mr Schiller said he was hoping to do the car justice at Leyburn this weekend.

"The car competed at Leyburn in 1949, and completed 21 of the 35 laps,” he said.

"I'm hoping to finish the entire circuit this time around.”

Mr Schiller has set himself a goal with this valuable acquisition.

"Even though the car has been rebuilt over time, I want to get out and take as many photos as I can of old tracks that it has raced at,” he said.

"Tracks such as Bathurst, Lobethal and Albert Park.”