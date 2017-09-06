Memories of the egging alive

IT WAS the incident that scrambled opinions and tested family relations.

Now, the 100th anniversary of the egg-throwing incident involving the Brosnans and Prime Minister Billy Hughes is fast approaching.

Today the event is remembered with fondness and a positive nature, however organiser Julie Conway said that wasn't always the case.

"Initially, the incident was met with disdain by the town,” Ms Conway said.

"The mayor at the time apologised on behalf of Warwick for what was seen as a shameful act.”

On November 29, 1917, Prime Minister Hughes was heavily campaigning for conscription, during what was a tense time during the First World War.

During an appearance at the Warwick Railway Station, Hughes received an unwanted gift from Irish-Australians Bart and Pat Brosnan, an egg in the face.

This incident was significant in more ways than a PM having breakfast served in an interesting fashion.

Prime Minister Hughes told another Irish-Australian, Senior Sergeant Henry KennyQueensland Police Force, to arrest the suspects.

Sen Sgt Kenny refused, and Queensland Premier TJ Ryan wouldn't discipline the officer, leading to the establishment of the Commonwealth Police Force.

Ms Conway has a leading role in the planning for the anniversary events, and has made the trip from Adelaide to continue the process.

"I grew up in Warwick,” she said.

"My paternal grandmother was Norah Bridget Brosnan. She was a first cousin of Bart and Pat.

"The incident had substantial ramifications throughout the family.

"It was a divisive and passionate time.”

The importance of the event hasn't been lost over the course of time, and Ms Conway said it has only helped to enhance the story.

"With the 90th anniversary celebrations, originally we were just planning on gathering at a pub and having people around,” she said.

"However, the response and attention to the date was massive, and more was planned.

"We were gathering the Brosnans for the 90th anniversary, and found out so much new and interesting information.

"Local people, not just with an involvement in the incident, found a connection to the stories that were being told.

"I studied at the University of Queensland and came across an article about the egg incident.”

A re-enactment of the WEGGI was staged back in 2007 at the Southern Downs Steam Railway, as well as the unveiling of the 'Splat on a Hat' sculpture.

This year, a seminar featuring a number of acclaimed historians, and music from the Combined Unions Choir will take place on the day.