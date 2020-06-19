Memories of WDN, 60 years in the making

GOLDEN COPY: Warwick resident Daree Foster shares some of her favourite memories of the WDN from the past 60 years. Picture: Jessica Paul

THROUGHOUT the past 60 years, Daree Foster has been a loyal reader of the Warwick Daily News, waking up to the newest edition on her doorstep each morning.

As the paper’s printed copies draw to a close at the end of this month, Mrs Foster said she was determined to make the move to a digital subscription.

“I don’t like it and it’s taken a lot of the personal things out of it, but it’s happened,” Mrs Foster said.

“I’ve got an iPad, so decided I would go onto the online paper before the other one finished, so I could get myself used to it.

“I rang the subscription number and then went down to Telstra to have it set up, and then I had the Daily News on there.”

Some of Mrs Foster’s most cherished memories of her late husband Desmond and her close friends had been permanently recorded in the pages of Warwick’s paper.

“My husband was awarded an MBE for his contribution to golf on New Year’s Day years ago, so a reporter rang up the night before to arrange something for the paper,” she remembered.

“I also had an elderly friend who lived around the corner, Madeleine, who was a single lady and very clever but never accepted the computer age.

“She used to do the crossword every day, getting out her dictionary and everything. If it wasn’t in there for her, I’d call up the paper and ask where it was, and it would be delivered to Madeleine’s home that same day.”

As much as she and many other community members have said they will miss the print edition of the Daily News, Mrs Foster said there was one reason in particular to keep her online subscription.

“I have to get it, because I have to check whether I’ve died,” she joked.

“If you’re not on the back pages, you can get in and get a few things done. But, if you are, well that’s about it.

“We’ve just had a lovely association with the paper, and it’s been here for such a long time that most people in town have been associated with it in lots of ways.

“You do tell people when things aren’t right, but you seldom tell them when they’ve done a good job, so I like to tell someone that their services have been appreciated.”