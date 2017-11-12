Menu
Men bog vehicle and spend night in bush

Killarney police assisted on Saturday.
by Gerard Walsh

TWO men from Brisbane spent Saturday night in rough country at Beaury after being bogged south east of Killarney.

Killarney police were called in on Saturday afternoon to assist Killarney RACQ to reach the men but rain late in the day made the rescue impossible.

The men, 35 and 36, were bogged out of mobile range so had to walk to phone for assistance.

The men were stranded south of Koreelah and on the edge of the Tooloom National Park.

As the men are on the New South Wales side of the border, the search to recover the men and their vehicle was being undertaken by New South Wales police on Sunday with support from State Emergency Services.

