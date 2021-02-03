Menu
BN feature Face Value Dental - generic people holding beers
Men front court after hurling chair over balcony at cops

Jessica Paul
3rd Feb 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:12 PM
A drunken attempt to show off to friends ended in a court date for two Stanthorpe men, after they hurled a chair over a pub balcony into a crowd of police officers.

Police were at the Stanthorpe Hotel at about 11pm on November 21, where Tyrone Jake Benussi, 31, and Jarrod Andrew Irwin, 27, were drinking with a friend.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Benussi picked up a chair and threw it over the second-floor balcony, almost hitting officers on the footpath below.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Irwin recorded the incident on his mobile phone, laughing and egging on his co-accused.

Sgt Wiggan said the group fled the scene as soon as they were spotted by police, but were soon tracked down and questioned.

Benussi pleaded guilty to the offending in a letter, writing he was "very drunk" after spending the day at a charity lawn bowls event and trying to show off to his friends.

The self-represented Irwin told the court he was also heavily intoxicated, but didn't think he was doing anything wrong, as he didn't throw the chair.

The 27-year-old also had some minor criminal history.

Magistrate Julian Noud described the men's behaviour as "quite simply loutish".

Benussi pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage to property causing a loss of $250 or less.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay a further $100 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

Irwin pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct and was fined $450.

 

