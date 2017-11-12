Men rescued from bush after more than 24 hours

UPDATE 5.30pm: THE men who spend Saturday night bogged in wet conditions at Upper Tooloom south east of Killarney were brought to safety by police at 5.30pm Sunday (Qld time).

They were stranded in a vehicle at the bog hole on a fire trail for more than 24 hours.

Inspector David Vandergriend, of Lismore police, said the men were safe and well.

"We had their co-ordinates so knew where they were on Saturday night,” he said.

"It was very boggy and we had difficulties getting into the area.”

It might have been fine in the Warwick area on Saturday afternoon but in the ranges east of Killarney there was some heavy rain which made conditions worse.

While Killarney police were involved in the search on Saturday, Kyogle and Woodenbong police were on scene Sunday together with the SES from Tabulam.

EARLIER 1pm: TWO men from Brisbane spent Saturday night in rough country at Upper Tooloom after being bogged south east of Killarney.

Killarney police were called in on Saturday afternoon to assist Killarney RACQ to reach the men but rain late in the day made the rescue impossible.

The men, 35 and 36, were bogged out of mobile range so had to walk to phone for assistance.

The men were stranded south of Koreelah and on the edge of the Tooloom National Park.

As the men are on the New South Wales side of the border, the search to recover the men and their vehicle was being undertaken by New South Wales police on Sunday with support from State Emergency Services.