Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Men rescued from bush after more than 24 hours

Killarney police assisted on Saturday.
Killarney police assisted on Saturday. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2
by Gerard Walsh

UPDATE 5.30pm: THE men who spend Saturday night bogged in wet conditions at Upper Tooloom south east of Killarney were brought to safety by police at 5.30pm Sunday (Qld time).

They were stranded in a vehicle at the bog hole on a fire trail for more than 24 hours.

Inspector David Vandergriend, of Lismore police, said the men were safe and well.

"We had their co-ordinates so knew where they were on Saturday night,” he said.

"It was very boggy and we had difficulties getting into the area.”

It might have been fine in the Warwick area on Saturday afternoon but in the ranges east of Killarney there was some heavy rain which made conditions worse.

While Killarney police were involved in the search on Saturday, Kyogle and Woodenbong police were on scene Sunday together with the SES from Tabulam.

EARLIER 1pm: TWO men from Brisbane spent Saturday night in rough country at Upper Tooloom after being bogged south east of Killarney.

Killarney police were called in on Saturday afternoon to assist Killarney RACQ to reach the men but rain late in the day made the rescue impossible.

The men, 35 and 36, were bogged out of mobile range so had to walk to phone for assistance.

The men were stranded south of Koreelah and on the edge of the Tooloom National Park.

As the men are on the New South Wales side of the border, the search to recover the men and their vehicle was being undertaken by New South Wales police on Sunday with support from State Emergency Services.

Warwick Daily News

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Large crowd at the RSL Sub-branch 100th

Large crowd at the RSL Sub-branch 100th

MANY district organisations were represented at Warwick RSL Sub-branch 100th anniversary.

Cart drivers and organisers high in praise of Morgan Park

Wacky Racers Billy Cart competitors (from left) Fraser, Stevie and William Collins before the start of racing at Morgan Park

Organisers give Morgan Park downhill section 10 from 10 for carts

Girl injured in fall from horse flown to Brisbane hospital

Two ambulances are at the Allora Showgrounds where a rider has been injured.

Rider injured at Allora Showgrounds

Performers gear up for egg throwing re-enactment

Sergeant Kenny (Rex Jolly) and Peter von Stieglitz (Prime Minister Billy Hughes) at the Warwick Railway Station where the re-enactment of the 1917 egg throwing incident will take place on November 18.

Action from 10am Saturday for egg throwing re-enactment

Local Partners