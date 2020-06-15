Men’s Shed hope new facility inspires members

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: Warwick’s Men’s Shed are eagerly awaiting the opening of their new facility, almost three years after it begun.

WARWICK’s infamous Men’s Shed is back in action and eagerly awaiting the opening of their new facility.

It follows a nine-week hiatus brought about by coronavirus restrictions, limiting the number of people allowed to gather in one place.

Branch secretary Ian Stevens said members’ return to the shed was a positive move forward.

“We haven’t had the full quota of 20 people but they’re gradually coming back,” he said.

“They could be (hesitant), because they’re al in the vulnerable age group. And some of them aren’t very well, so they decided not to come back for a while.”

The group, which operates Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, predominantly work together to complete community projects – such as building cubby houses or restoring bikes.

Mr Stevens said the group, which attracts “a certain type of fella”, are eager to boost numbers.

“We’ve been steady at around 30 people for the past eight years we’ve been going,” he said.

“It’s a little surprising that we don’t have more demand from it for the age group here in Warwick.

“But it’s not for everyone; it’s usually a certain type of fella who is interested in it, who might still have health on their side.”

Hopeful the imminent opening of a new facility will bring more members out of the woodwork, Mr Stevens said the “purpose built facility” was close to opening.

“The new sheds have been purpose built and will be far superior to what we have at the moment,” he said.

“The floor space will be twice what we have now. Whether we get more members or not, I’m not too sure.

“We’ll have a better meeting area and it should be good all around. And it’s all on one level as opposed to the two levels we are on now.

“We would think that we might end up with 40 members in the Warwick area. And really that’s about all you can handle.”