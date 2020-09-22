MERCURY RISING: Soaring temps, storms on way for Warwick

HOT WEATHER: Warwick can expect temperatures four to six degrees above average this week. Picture: contributed

SPRING has well and truly sprung in the Rose City, with soaring temperatures and possible thunderstorms on the way this week.

Forecasts from Weatherzone indicate Warwick will hit a maximum of 27C today, with days staying warm until at least Thursday morning.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, the rising heat will see temperatures four to six degrees above average for this time of year.

BOM meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said Warwick could expect least a 60 per cent chance of storms and an upcoming cool change.

“We’ve got the northerly airstream ahead of the trough dragging the warm temperatures down, and then the cloud coverage is helping to keep them locked in,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“We are expecting some showers and potentially some thunderstorms to come through later this afternoon.

“These are forecasting 10 to 15mm of rain near Stanthorpe and closer to the NSW border, then 4 to 8mm of rain in Warwick and its surrounds.”

Mr Majchrowski said thunderstorms moving in from western Queensland could heighten the risk of damages during storms this afternoon for Warwick residents.

“We are starting to see thunderstorms pop up just to the southeast of St George, so they may make their way across as well,” he said.

“If we see the cloud band start to clear up, it could turn into quite an active thunderstorm day.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule out damaging winds at this stage, but it’s a lot less likely than it was for the west – still, there is a slight possibility and we recommend people keep an eye on the warnings.”

Warwick’s forecast for the rest of the week suggests daytime maximums in the low to mid-20s and minimums dropping back to single digits from Thursday.

