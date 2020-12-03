MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

BUY FROM BUSH: Catherine Brennan and Lauren Michael on a trip with Buy from the Bush Queensland. Picture: Kerri Brennan

IT’S been a year of cancellations for Warwick’s arts and crafts community, but this weekend’s massive markets event could help them send out 2020 with a bang.

The Warwick Potters Association Christmas Craft Markets on Saturday morning will bring 53 Warwick stallholders to Leslie Park for the group’s first market of the year.

The event will coincide with Merry Muster and Buy from the Bush’s joint venture, which will see 500 shoppers flock to Warwick and Stanthorpe in an effort to boost the region’s drought- and pandemic-ravaged economy.

Potters’ Association president Sue Creed said the guaranteed customer base would prove vital for Warwick crafters following the cancellation of all three of the year’s major events.

“We’ve lost Easter, Jumpers and Jazz, and the Rodeo Markets, which all form the bread and butter for the Potters,” Mrs Creed said.

“No one from outside the region will be there, and there’s no food vendors there either, so people can support the restaurants up in the main street.

“This is a one-of-a-kind event that will only happen the once, and it’s just something to thank the stallholders after the terribly difficult year they’ve had.”

Warwick Potters Association president Sue Creed with some of this years exhibition work.

Another point of difference at the Christmas Craft Markets will be its charity focus, with all stallholder fees waived and excess proceeds to be donated to charity organisation Warwick Community Van.

“There’s a lot of organisations in Warwick, and everybody is doing it tough, but this is a group who is self-funded, and they’ve taken it upon themselves to help anyone who wants to turn up at Leslie Park,” Mrs Creed said.

“They feed them, hand out clothes or bedding or anything else they need, and we just wanted to support the community with our own community effort.”

St Mark’s Anglican Church will also be holding their Parish Christmas Fete this weekend, featuring a jumble sale along with live entertainment and food vendors.

The Christmas Craft Markets will run 8.30am – 1.30pm on Saturday, and the St Mark’s fete from 8am – midday.