‘Don’t spend money on wellness crap’

Comedian Meshel Laurie has offered some blunt advice on how to live a stress-free life – from culling friends to not buying into fads.

Author Meshel Laurie is proving that you don't have to be a wellness expert to live a healthy and stress-free lifestyle in her new daily podcast, Calm Ya Farm available on Acast.

It uncovers how well-known Aussies, including Kyle Sandilands, Lynne McGranger and Lehmo keep their wellbeing on the straight and narrow without help from professionals.

Here, Laurie provides a few of her top tips to overcome negative self-talk and emotions and get back to feeling like the best version of yourself.

Aim for changes that are realistic and sustainable

Most of us need to reign in our alcohol consumption, lose weight and remember how to sleep after 2020, but if you put too much pressure on yourself, you're likely to go off the rails and give up pretty quickly. Drink less, eat better and spend an hour removing things that don't need to be in your bedroom, especially the things that create ambient light, like all those chargers.

Don't spend a lot of money on 'wellness' crap

Caring for yourself doesn't have to be flamboyant and expensive. And the most important aspect is the decision to care for yourself. Something as simple as a hot bath with a book can feel as sumptuous as a soak in a Mediterranean hot spring (probably).

Stop 'doom scrolling'

Even if you've never heard that expression, I bet you can guess what it is. Scrolling through your phone all day, taking in all the doom and gloom. It's up to each of us to take responsibility for the stimulus we put into our brains. If we want to feel some positivity, we need to put some positivity in, or at least stop beaming all that doom in.

Stop hanging out with nasty people

I don't care if they used to be nice. If you know they are nasty and you don't like them or what they're about, then stop allowing their nastiness into your world. Stop allowing them to be nasty to you or to others in front of you because that makes them think you think it's OK. Just stop it right now.

Meshel: 'Don't spend money on wellness crap'