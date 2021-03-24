Metal pole wielding ex-Bronco in terrifying DV attack

A once-promising NRL player has ended up behind bars for a second time after launching a "terrifying" attack on his sister as she cowered for safety in her own home.

Former Broncos recruit Myles Taueli, 25, was deemed a danger to the community by a magistrate after he crashed into his sister's car and smashed the front windows of her house in a fit of rage.

The Doonside man was hit with a string of charges after a family dispute provoked his violent outburst on September 30 last year.

He pleaded guilty to contravening an AVO, damaging property, intimidation and driving recklessly.

Myles Taueli pictured during his time playing with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup. Picture: SMP Images

Taueli admitted to furiously driving his car onto the front lawn of his sister's Budgewoi home before mounting a garden bed and deliberately smashing into her car.

Enraged by comments made by his sister to his pregnant partner, Taueli then grabbed a large metal pole and smashed two front windows of her home.

His brother-in-law attempted to calm Taueli down, but he began "screaming incoherently" and called out his sister's name while waving the metal pole violently in the air.

The court heard at the time of the outburst, Taueli had not long finished his stint on parole after serving jail time over an attack on a man on Christmas Day 2018 near Gosford, which left the victim with a shattered jaw.

Myles Taueli at a 2016 court appearance over a drunken crash.

The latest charges mark a further fall from grace for the former rugby league up-and-comer who was set to star for the Cronulla Sharks. After the side let him go, Taueli played for the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup before getting a chance to sign with the Broncos.

In sentencing, Magistrate Robyn Richardson slammed Taueli's "concerning history of violence".

"I'm of the view community safety cannot be achieved by allowing you at this point in time to re-enter the community. No sentence other than imprisonment is appropriate," she said.

"This is the most terrifying example of a contravening an apprehended violence order and is the most serious example of that type of offending.

Myles Taueli pictured during training with the Brisbane Broncos before his career unravelled. Picture: Peter Wallis

"You have gone there and used a weapon to destroy their property in a serious display of violence towards that family.

"You cannot go and threaten and take the law into your own hands, even when you are upset with what someone has said to you or your partner."

The defence told the court Taueli had since bought his sister a new car.

Taueli also faced court on a string of driving charges over a quad bike joy ride in Mt Druitt last February.

He pleaded guilty to riding the unregistered quad bike dangerously around the streets of Mt Druitt, tearing up the grass of a local reserve and riding around in circles in the middle of an intersection.

Myles Taueli had a promising NRL career with the Redcliffe Dolphins and Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Supplied

The court heard Taueli had a history of driving offences, which included a conviction for mid-range drink driving.

Magistrate Richardson described his antics as "ridiculous".

"There was no explanation as to why you were joy-riding in the middle of the street when you knew you shouldn't have been," she said.

He was sentenced to nine months' jail, with a non-parole period of six months for the domestic violence offences.

For the driving offences, Taueli was placed on a Community Corrections Order for 18 months and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Originally published as Metal pole wielding ex-Bronco in terrifying DV attack