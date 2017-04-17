25°
News

METEORITE HITS: Houses shaken, residents report big bang

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Apr 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 9:02 AM
A METEORITE filmed at the Gold Coast.
A METEORITE filmed at the Gold Coast. Contributed Deslee Oldham Facebo

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PEOPLE from all over southern Queensland spotted a very large and bright meteorite at about 6pm last night and shortly after social media in Killarney on the Southern Downs lit up with residents reporting a "big bang".

Footage taken from Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast clearly shows the bright object heading towards the Great Dividing Range before disappearing.

But it was reports of a house-shaking thud in Killarney that really got social media buzzing.

Brigitte Jones said, "I felt it out here,, the house shook."

Madeline Wilkins posted "I'm in Toowoomba and saw a burning light in the sky maybe a meteorite, heading that direction just before I saw this post... Maybe related?"

Killarney resident Krissy Bloomfield said, "On Brosnan Rd kids saw what we thought shooting star just before the bang."

Some residents reported thinking the noise was thunder or fireworks.

Louise Reed from the Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park posted, "We heard it up here too. It looked like a shooting star right before it and then bang."

And this from Krystal N Lillee Cook, "We heard it in oak street...was really loud like a big crack of thunder."

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  killarney meteorite south east queensland southern downs

METEORITE HITS: Houses shaken, residents report big bang

METEORITE HITS: Houses shaken, residents report big bang

Social media in Killarney has lit up with residents reporting a "big bang".

  • News

  • 17th Apr 2017 7:38 AM

Car allegedly stolen in Border region has been found

Police are investigating.

Police locate car allegedly stolen early in Easter weekend

Warwick 17-year-old faces drink driving charge

Police have charged the man.

Man pulled over on Washpool Rd and charged with drink driving

NSW visitor gets charged overnight Saturday in Warwick

Police made the arrest in the Warwick CBD.

Visitor allegedly threw shopping trolley before arrest

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Warwick race caller to Easter Monday TAB race meeting

Anthony Collins, pictured at Clifford Park in Toowoomba, will call all seven TAB races at Allman Park today.

Massive feature tipped for Warwick race caller who is in the seat

Pontiacs show off quality with a parade at Morgan Park

Pontiac drivers during the car parade at Morgan Park Raceway during the Pontiac Nationals.

Eighty-two Pontiacs on track at one time

One hundred teams will head to Morgan Park this week

Close contact in centre field in the Barastoc Interstate Series which returns to Morgan Park on Thursday.

Polocrosse action hotting up on the Southern Downs

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!