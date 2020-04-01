METH BUST MUM: ‘Scales are for baking a cake with my kid’

WAKE UP CALL: A Chinchilla mother was slammed by a judge for engaging in meth. Pic: Supplied

WAKE UP CALL: A Chinchilla mother was slammed by a judge for engaging in meth. Pic: Supplied

WHEN police uncovered a meth cache in a Chinchilla mother's car she said the utensils were for baking a cake with her child.

On March 19, Cortney Marree Young, 32, faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on four charges including possessing a dangerous drug, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, and not wearing a seatbelt correctly.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court that when Young's car was pulled over by police at 11.30pm on Slessar St, an officer noticed she was nervous and had her seatbelt on incorrectly which raised suspicions and led to a vehicle search.

The court heard the search uncovered a water pipe, digital scales, a meth scoop, and a glass meth pipe which had a white crystal substance in the bulb.

"The defendant stated that the substance was methamphetamine and that it was hers," Snr Const. Jodie Tahana said.

"(Young) said she last used the scales with her child to bake a cake - she could not explain why they were in the vehicle... a white substance was also found on the scales."

Duty lawyer Claire Graham said Young is currently unemployed but recently worked with QGC in an administration role, and states she isn't a drug addicted person.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she hoped this had been a wake-up call and to prioritise her child in the future.

"Nothing disturbs me more than when I hear somebody is engaging in drug association and they are the parent of a child," Magistrate Mossop said.

"Quite frankly it doesn't mater what the courts do with you as a penalty to try and stop you or deter you from committing these sorts of offences - being a mother really should if your child is a priority.

"This is an insidious drug, you might have instructed that you're not addicted, but this drug is highly addictive, this drug destroys people's lives, this drug destroys the pleasure centre of your brain.

"I hope you have a wake-up call and you realise you need to desist from this type of behaviour."

Young pleaded guilty before she was fined $500 for the drug related offences, $150 for the seatbelt offence, and convictions were recorded.