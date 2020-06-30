Menu
AT RISK: The 24-year-old was found with meth and marijuana in his system, along with multiple others in his car and clothing. Picture: Tessa Mapstone
Meth, weed, MDMA, LSD: Drug driver with it all

Jessica Paul
30th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
WHAT began as a standard RBT has turned to a number of drug convictions and hefty fine for one Southern Downs resident.

On March 4, Timothy Ray Lawson was stopped at the Gladfield driver reviver.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Lawson told officers he was driving his girlfriend to her Inglewood home and admitted he had recently used drugs.

The 24-year-old returned a positive result for both meth and marijuana, and he was driving on a suspended licence.

Police officers found 0.5 grams of MDMA, four grams of marijuana and a bong in his car, along with three LSD tabs in the pocket of his jeans.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court it was “disappointing” to see a P-plater drug-driving, especially given his previous drug conviction in 2017.

Magistrate Julian Noud agreed, saying Lawson’s actions were a risk “not only to (himself), but also potentially to all other road users,” and urged the 24-year-old to seek help for any drug dependency.

Lawson pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of possessing drug utensils, drug-driving, and driving without a licence.

He was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for four months.

His drug-driving and unlicensed driving convictions were recorded.

